Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 – B22 smart bulb – 810

A60 – B22 smart bulb – 810

Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with Chromasync™ precision colour-matching as well as full-spectrum white light. Achieve your ideal colour or tone of white light, then customise even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.

Product highlights

  • Up to 810 lumen
  • Full-spectrum light (1,000–20,000 K)
  • Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
  • Chromasync™ precision colour
  • Control using app or voice
