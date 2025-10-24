Support
Smart LED bulb with a rounded shape, white matte body, metallic screw base, and pink top text reads white and color 800.

Exclusive

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 800

With millions of shades of white and coloured light, this E27 smart LED bulb lets you instantly set the mood. Suitable for most fixtures, this bulb lets you bring smart light anywhere in your home.

Temporarily out of stock

Want to know when it’s back?

Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.

Download product information sheet
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • White and coloured light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Lamp dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    60x110

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay