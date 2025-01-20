Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Featuring a stainless steel finish and integrated LEDs that shine any shade of white and colour light, this stately extension bollard light is the perfect path light.

Product highlights
  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Hue Bridge required
  • Low-volt
  • Stainless steel
  • 104 x 252 mm
  • PSU sold separately
Set timers for your convenience

Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish gardening or just put the rubbish outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use the sunset/sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You’ll never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

Unwind with warm to cool white light

Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambience on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: start to create and extend to suit your needs.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.

High-quality inox and superior synthetics

The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We use the highest-quality materials to ensure the best performance in outdoor conditions, as well as smart use of materials to optimise radio frequency.

Special light for special occasions

Holiday cheer starts here – with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the street at Halloween.

Beautify your backyard with outdoor lighting

Give your garden a chance to shine as brightly as your home. Over 16 million colours and 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light allow you to decorate the outside just like the inside, whether you╞re illuminating a walkway or shining a spotlight on your favourite part of the patio.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

