*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Calla Outdoor pedestal
With a stainless steel exterior and colourful light, the Calla smart bollard brings a touch of style to your pathways.
£114.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 105 x 252 mm
- PSU sold separately
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£99.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and colour light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£179.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£139.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£319.99
£275.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£124.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
- 1 x 5 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£214.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100 W
- Black
£79.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 40 W
- Black
£44.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Resonate Downward
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Hue Bridge required
- Low energy consumption
- A+
£109.99
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambience on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: start to create and extend to suit your needs.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish the gardening or just take the rubbish out after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or using the sunset/sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation-free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. To dim the lights, you don't need any wiring, an electrician or installation.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colours
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting, there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colours and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Special light for special occasions
Holiday cheer starts here – with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the street at Halloween.
High-quality aluminium and superior synthetics
Constructed with high-quality aluminium and strong synthetic materials, Philips Hue outdoor smart lighting fixtures can withstand any weather conditions.