Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Centris 4-spot ceiling light

Centris 4-spot ceiling light

Get both functional and mood lighting in a single fixture. The black Centris has a fixed ceiling light and four spotlights that can be angled individually. Set each light in the fixture to any of millions of colours for a truly unique look.

Colour

Shape

Item almost out of stock

£419.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

 Mix functional and mood lighting with one fixture

 Mix functional and mood lighting with one fixture

The Philips Hue Centris blends function with aesthetics in a ceiling light that combines a central fixture with spotlights that can be individually angled to highlight different parts of the room. Set the Centris to one of millions of colours or any shade of warm-to-cool white light – or set each light in the lamp to its own individual shade for a livelier look.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable spot head

Yes

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Beam angle

40 degree(s)

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room and Bedroom

Type

Build-on Spotlight

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169318557

Net weight

3.86 kg

Gross weight

4.55 kg

Height

143 mm

Length

1,078 mm

Width

109.5 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003808801

Product dimensions and weight

Height

12.8 cm

Length

99.0 cm

Width

8.5 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

4,400 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Number of bulbs 2

4

Wattage bulb included 2

4.2 W

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

G

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

40

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

I - earthed

Lumen output at 2700K

3,800 lm

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay