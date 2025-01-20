Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Datura Ceiling Light

Datura Ceiling Light

"Wow" is the only way to describe Datura. Two colour-capable light sources – which can be controlled separately – combine to create colourful, unique light effects.

Shape

£349.99

Product highlights

  • Diffused backlight
  • Powerful front light
  • 30 x 120 cm
  • Up to 4250 lumens
Ultimate light uniformity

Ultimate light uniformity

Its unique LED design distributes and reflects light across the entire panel, giving you an even wash of dimmable, richly coloured light.

Easy to install

Easy to install

Datura's handy mounting bracket holds the panel for you, so you have your hands free to connect it to electricity. Ready to go? Just click the panel into place.

Full colour harmony

Full colour harmony

Because all Hue lights are calibrated for colour consistency, you'll always get a harmonious look across all the lights in your space. 

Control your way

Control your way

Use the Hue app, your voice or a smart accessory to turn lights on and off, dim and brighten, change colour and more.

 

 

One fixture. Limitless looks.

A bold backlight, a diffused downlight and the ability to set each to any colour you want.

 

 

 

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

White

Material

Plastic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

>80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Type

Ceiling Lights

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169277731

Net weight

8.6 kg

Gross weight

12.34 kg

Height

125 mm

Length

1,320 mm

Width

408 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003736401

Product dimensions and weight

Length

120 cm

Service

Warranty

3 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

4,250 lm

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Mains power

220–240 V

Energy class included light source

G

Wattage bulb included

67 W

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II

Lumen output at 2700K

3,040 lm

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

