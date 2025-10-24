Essential starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (806 lm) + dimmer switch
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential starter kit, featuring two full-colour and tunable white bulbs that you can easily adjust from warm and cosy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colours and a library of light scenes designed by our experts – or create your own! Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control using your voice, the app or any smart accessory.
Product highlights
- Up to 806 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
- Dimmable to 2% brightness
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60 x 111