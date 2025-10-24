Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Take smart light with you with the Go accent light. From a splash of colour to a mood-setting centrepiece, the Go accent light lets you set the perfect ambience. Use as a stand-alone light or add it to your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Integrated LED and battery
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
