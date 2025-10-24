Signe gradient floor lamp
Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish white design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colours together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.
Colour
Type
Current price is £279.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Blends white and coloured light
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Control lights with app or voice
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Aluminium