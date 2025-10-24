Support
White Gradient Signe floor lamp, cylindrical base, slim vertical shape, visible power cable, matte finish, multicolor light strip

Signe gradient floor lamp

Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish white design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colours together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.

Colour

Type

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Blends white and coloured light
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Control lights with app or voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Material

    Aluminium

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay