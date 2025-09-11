*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
Completely flexible, the outdoor 2 meter light strip lets you shape and bend the way you want. Line a winding outdoor path or let it meander up a wall or column; with the included clips and screws, you can install it anywhere.
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- White and coloured light
- Power supply unit included
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Beautify your backyard with outdoor lighting
Give your garden a chance to shine as brightly as your home. Over 16 million colours and 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light allow you to decorate the outside just like the inside, whether you╞re illuminating a walkway or shining a spotlight on your favourite part of the patio.
Flexible light strip to shape and bend
Completely flexible, the outdoor light strip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine its light the way you want. Line a winding outdoor path or let it meander up a wall or column; with the included clips and screws, you can install it anywhere.
Weatherproof light strip
The outdoor light strip trip can withstand all weather conditions, from small puddles of water to a downpour that lasts for hours.
Perfectly uniform, diffused strip lighting
Philips Hue outdoor strip light features a special coating that diffuses, or scatters, the emitted white or coloured light. There's no need to hide the light strip, whether you're using it for direct or indirect lighting – all you see is pure light.
Power supply and plug included
This unit pack comes with all the elements you need to get started, including a lightstrip and outdoor power supply. So all you have to do is unpack, install where you want and turn them on.
Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control
This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Colour(s)
multi
Material
Silicone