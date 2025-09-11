*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Signe gradient floor lamp
Wake up to the morning sun, scheduled to rise at your convenience. Featuring a wood-toned base, slender design and brilliant blend of colourful light, this floor lamp is both a statement piece and a subtle accent for your bedroom.
Colour
Type
Current price is £299.99
Create your own starter kit and save 20%!Shop now
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Blends white and coloured light
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Control lights with app or voice
Trending products
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
£279.99
Hue
Bridge Pro
£79.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
£79.99
Accessory
Hue Tap Switch Mini White
£44.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
£279.99
Hue
Bridge
£49.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1600
£64.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Hue Play wall washer
£299.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
£19.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Go portable accent light
£79.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre
£17.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£94.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 54.2 cm black
£169.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient table lamp
£189.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Iris gold special edition
£129.99
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
@oserieux
@brina_stu
@deer.home
@kimiefalk
@yenni.hom
@yenni.hom
@yenni.hom
@dutchguy84
@dutchguy84
@dutchguy84
Wake up to the colours of the morning sun
Let your Philips Hue gradient light wake you up with the colours of dawn – even if the sun hasn’t risen yet – with a Wake up automation set to Sunrise. Watch as your light turns on to the gentle hues of the morning, blending them together and moving them along the length of your gradient fixture. As the light brightens and changes colours, it mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally.
Seamlessly blend colours
Get a seamless blend of multiple colours of light at the same time in a single lamp. The colours flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.
Dynamic light scenes
Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Aluminium
Wood