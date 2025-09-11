Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Wake up to the morning sun, scheduled to rise at your convenience. Featuring a wood-toned base, slender design and brilliant blend of colourful light, this floor lamp is both a statement piece and a subtle accent for your bedroom.

Colour

Type

Create a starter kit

Create your own starter kit and save 20%!

Shop now
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Blends white and coloured light
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Control lights with app or voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£279.99

New
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£79.99

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

Exclusive
Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Accessory

Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£44.99

Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£279.99

Create a starter kit
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

£49.99

New
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1600

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision colour

£64.99

Hue Play wall washer

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Hue Play wall washer

ColourCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
Matte black

£299.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£19.99

Create a starter kit
Go portable accent light

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

Create a starter kit
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£17.99

Create a starter kit
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – B22 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£94.99

Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 54.2 cm black

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 54.2 cm black

Subtle upward glow
⌀54.2 cm
Up to 3500 lumens
Synthetic profile

£169.99

Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£189.99

Item almost out of stock

Iris gold special edition

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Iris gold special edition

LED Integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£129.99

Item almost out of stock

image by oserieux containing Purple, Light, Blue, Violet, Entertainment

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by oserieux containing Purple, Light, Blue, Violet, Entertainment

@oserieux

image by brina_stu containing Purple, Interior design, Entertainment, Violet, Decoration

@brina_stu

image by anonymous containing Property, Dog, Building, Purple, Table

@deer.home

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Computer, Laptop, Personal computer

@kimiefalk

image by yenni.hom containing Shelf, Purple, Shelving, Barware, Violet

@yenni.hom

image by yenni.hom containing Building, Light, Comfort, Wood, Lighting

@yenni.hom

image by yenni.hom containing Property, Table, Purple, Lighting, Building

@yenni.hom

image by dutchguy84 containing room, chair, purple, light, wall

@dutchguy84

image by dutchguy84 containing Property, Furniture, Building, Comfort, Wood

@dutchguy84

image by dutchguy84 containing Building, Furniture, Purple, Blue, Azure

@dutchguy84

Wake up to the colours of the morning sun

Wake up to the colours of the morning sun

Let your Philips Hue gradient light wake you up with the colours of dawn – even if the sun hasn’t risen yet – with a Wake up automation set to Sunrise. Watch as your light turns on to the gentle hues of the morning, blending them together and moving them along the length of your gradient fixture. As the light brightens and changes colours, it mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally.

Seamlessly blend colours

Seamlessly blend colours

Get a seamless blend of multiple colours of light at the same time in a single lamp. The colours flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.

Dynamic light scenes

Dynamic light scenes

Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Material

    Aluminium

    Wood

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay