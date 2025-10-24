Support
Gradient Signe floor lamp, slim cylindrical shape, black finish, vertical light bar displaying multiple colors, visible power cord.

Signe gradient floor lamp

Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish black design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colours together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.

Colour

Type

Create a starter kit

Create your own starter kit and save 20%!

Shop now
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Blends white and coloured light
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Control lights with app or voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    Black

  • Material

    Aluminium

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay