Starter kit E27
Add ambient colour to any room with the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control via the app, voice or any smart accessory.
Current price is £44.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Control with app or voice*
- Smart control
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110