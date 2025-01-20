Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight

Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight

With their contemporary design, millions of colors of smart light and an IP44 rating, these three Xamento recessed downlights in silver blend into any bathroom’s decor. Add some fun to your daily routine or dim low to help you relax.

Light colour

Colour

Pack

Product highlights

  • 3 x GU10 Bulb
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Devere large ceiling lamp

Hue White Ambiance

Devere large ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Including dimmer switch
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£209.99

Item almost out of stock

Smart button

Hue

Smart button
Control lights with one click
Set light based on time of day
Customised functionality
Flexible, wireless mounting

£17.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£19.99

Create a starter kit
Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)
Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam​

£99.99

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms (IP44)

Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms (IP44)

Philips Hue smart bathroom lights have been rigorously tested to make sure that they are water resistant, making them ideal for lighting humid environments. Each bathroom light meets IP44 standards.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Chrome

Material

Synthetic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable spot head

Yes

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

No

Light characteristics

Beam angle

40 degree(s)

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Bathroom

Type

Build-on Spotlight

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169321014

Net weight

0.59 kg

Gross weight

0.86 kg

Height

100 mm

Length

209 mm

Width

219 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003812901

Product dimensions and weight

Height

9.2 cm

Length

9.3 cm

Recessed distance

92 mm

Width

9.3 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,200 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

E

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

4.2

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class II

Lumen output at 2700K

1,050 lm

Number of light sources

3

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay