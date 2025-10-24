Xamento recessed spotlight
Add a little fun to your daily routine with the Xamento recessed downlight in silver, which offers millions of colours of smart light. With an IP44 rating and contemporary design, this light blends into any bathroom’s decor.
Current price is £74.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- 1 x GU10 Bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Chrome
Material
Synthetic