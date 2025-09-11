*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Xamento recessed spotlight
Add a little fun to your daily routine with the Xamento recessed downlight in silver, which offers millions of colours of smart light. With an IP44 rating and contemporary design, this light blends into any bathroom’s decor.
£79.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- 1 x GU10 Bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Use millions of colours of light to transform your bathroom, instantly creating a unique atmosphere. With the touch of a button, you can cast your soak in the tub surrounded in a calming pink glow, or light your bathroom in vibrant purple to make getting ready for a night out with friends even more fun.
Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms (IP44)
Philips Hue smart bathroom lights have been rigorously tested to make sure that they are water resistant, making them ideal for lighting humid environments. Each bathroom light meets IP44 standards.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Synthetic