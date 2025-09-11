*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Dual Pack E27
Expand your smart lighting system and get a comfortable, warm white glow with these 2 fully dimmable Philips Hue White E27 lamps. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features.
Current price is £24.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White
- Hue Bridge required
- 2 x E27 Bulb
- Warm white light
- Dimmable
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Make it look like you're home with smart lights
Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected, and sometimes a few minutes before or after, to truly mimic your presence in the house.
Come home to a house filled with light
Set your Philips Hue app to recognise when you're almost home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Installation-free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control
This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110