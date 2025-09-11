*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)
Place these two GU10 smart LED bulbs in your spotlights to get soft white light and instant wireless dimming in any room of your home.
Product highlights
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x57x50 mm