Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps, you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're at home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation-free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Wirelessly controllable LED bulb
This LED bulb is wirelessly controllable if you connect it to the Philips Hue bridge for smart control or to the Philips Hue dimmer switch.
Dimmable only with Philips Hue-compatible devices
This product is only dimmable if connected to the Philips Hue bridge or to a Philips Hue compatible device