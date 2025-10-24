The Flux strip light brings a fine line of light for washing indoor spaces with a consistent gradient of colours thanks to Chromasync™ precision colour blending. Illuminate corners with the purest tones of white with dedicated white and warm LEDs. Use the Flux strip light behind TV cabinets, around bed corners and along bookcases to add soft, indirect light to match any mood. Enjoy flexible installation – cut, reuse and extend to tailor the strip light to fit any space. Get total control, customisation and personalised light scenes with the award-winning hue app and voice control.