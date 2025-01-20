*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Moonshine Ceiling Light 28W E27 No-bulb
The Philips Moonshine LED outdoor wall lantern in anthracite grey is made from durable die-cast aluminium. With its minimalist shade, it radiates a diffused frontal bright light for wall and ceiling application.
£68.79
Product highlights
- No bulb
- Antracite
- Water Resistant
High-quality aluminium and superior synthetics
This Philips lamp is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high-quality die-cast aluminium and superior synthetics.
Weather-proof
This Philips outdoor lamp is specially designed for humid outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
Easy installation
Installing a luminaire can be sometimes difficult, with this Philips outdoor lamp, you can be sure that high attention has been given to facilitate it and simplify it for you. This article is delivered with a torx key to used during installation.
Create a stylish and welcoming atmosphere
This outdoor wall light is designed around the latest trends and lifestyles to blend effortlessly into your outdoor space and define the ambience you have always desired.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Anthracite
Material
Aluminium
Environmental
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Fully weatherproof
Yes
LED integrated
No
Garden area
Garden area
Garden and Patio
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden and Patio
Style
Contemporary
Type
Ceiling Lights
EyeComfort
No
Extra Features
Water Resistant
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696158180
Net weight
0.93 kg
Gross weight
1.11 kg
Height
279 mm
Length
95 mm
Width
274 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005382401
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.933 kg
Height
8.1 cm
Length
26 cm
Width
26 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Energy class included light source
not applicable
Fitting/cap
E27
Wattage bulb included
-
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
14
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class II
Light source replaceable
Yes
Number of light sources
2
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available