Close up of front of myGarden Moonshine Ceiling Light 28W E27 No-bulb

Moonshine Ceiling Light 28W E27 No-bulb

The Philips Moonshine LED outdoor wall lantern in anthracite grey is made from durable die-cast aluminium. With its minimalist shade, it radiates a diffused frontal bright light for wall and ceiling application.

Product highlights

  • No bulb
  • Antracite
  • Water Resistant
High-quality aluminium and superior synthetics

This Philips lamp is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high-quality die-cast aluminium and superior synthetics.

Weather-proof

This Philips outdoor lamp is specially designed for humid outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.

Easy installation

Installing a luminaire can be sometimes difficult, with this Philips outdoor lamp, you can be sure that high attention has been given to facilitate it and simplify it for you. This article is delivered with a torx key to used during installation.

Create a stylish and welcoming atmosphere

This outdoor wall light is designed around the latest trends and lifestyles to blend effortlessly into your outdoor space and define the ambience you have always desired.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Anthracite

Material

Aluminium

Environmental

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Fully weatherproof

Yes

LED integrated

No

Garden area

Garden and Patio

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden and Patio

Style

Contemporary

Type

Ceiling Lights

EyeComfort

No

Extra Features

Water Resistant

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696158180

Net weight

0.93 kg

Gross weight

1.11 kg

Height

279 mm

Length

95 mm

Width

274 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005382401

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.933 kg

Height

8.1 cm

Length

26 cm

Width

26 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

not applicable

Fitting/cap

E27

Wattage bulb included

-

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

14

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class II

Light source replaceable

Yes

Number of light sources

2

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

