Close up of front of Outdoor luminaires Alpenglow Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb

Alpenglow Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb

Bring the vintage look outside with this anthracite wall lantern with aluminium from Philips. The glass diffuser and retro design create a stylish atmosphere that fits perfectly with your personal style.

£30.09

Product highlights

  • No bulb
  • Antracite
  • Water Resistant
IP44 – weatherproof

This Philips outdoor light is especially designed for humid outdoor environments and has been tested rigorously to ensure water resistance. Its IP44 rating means that it has been certified to offer ingress protection against dust and splashing water – perfect for general outdoor use.

Choose for heritage style

This light has a unique design signature to help you create a heritage outdoor look.

High-quality aluminium and real glass

This Philips light is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high quality die-cast aluminium and real glass.

No bulb included

This luminaire comes without a bulb, which enables you to chose the light output which is best suited to the room and your personal taste. Chosing a Philips LED bulb will ensure a high quality and long-lasting light output.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Anthracite

Material

Aluminium

Durability

Nominal lifetime

0

Environmental

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable height

No

Adjustable spot head

No

Anti-rust anti-dust

Yes

Bi-directional light beams

No

click!FIX mounting

Yes

Day-and-night sensor

No

Defined light beams

No

Dimmable

No

Dimmable with remote control

No

FFP - Frustration-Free Pack

No

Fully weatherproof

Yes

LED integrated

No

Motion and day-and-night sensor

No

Motion sensor

No

Perfectly suited for creating ambience

No

Perfectly suited for horizontal/vertical mounting

Yes

Perfectly suited for orientation lighting

No

Perfectly suited for up/down mounting

No

Perfectly suited for wall and ceiling installation

No

Pivotable head (left-right)

No

Portable

No

Power adapter included

No

Protection sleeve included

No

Remote control included

No

Resistant high-quality material

Yes

Rotates freely in any direction

No

Solar Energy

No

Tiltable head (up-down)

No

UK plug included

No

USB charging

No

Warm White Light

No

Waterproof

Yes

Centrepiece

No

Garden area

Garden and Patio

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

>60

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden and Patio

Style

Classic

Type

Wall Lights

EyeComfort

No

Extra Features

Water Resistant

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514417571

Net weight

0.76 kg

Gross weight

0.89 kg

Height

18.3 cm

Length

18.3 cm

Width

20.3 cm

Material number (12NC)

929003187701

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.76 kg

Height

18 cm

Length

20 cm

Width

17.5 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture

0

Light colour

2700

Fitting/cap

E27

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class I

Light source replaceable

Yes

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

