*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Alpenglow Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb
Bring the vintage look outside with this anthracite wall lantern with aluminium from Philips. The glass diffuser and retro design create a stylish atmosphere that fits perfectly with your personal style.
£30.09
Product highlights
- No bulb
- Antracite
- Water Resistant
IP44 – weatherproof
This Philips outdoor light is especially designed for humid outdoor environments and has been tested rigorously to ensure water resistance. Its IP44 rating means that it has been certified to offer ingress protection against dust and splashing water – perfect for general outdoor use.
Choose for heritage style
This light has a unique design signature to help you create a heritage outdoor look.
High-quality aluminium and real glass
This Philips light is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high quality die-cast aluminium and real glass.
No bulb included
This luminaire comes without a bulb, which enables you to chose the light output which is best suited to the room and your personal taste. Chosing a Philips LED bulb will ensure a high quality and long-lasting light output.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Anthracite
Material
Aluminium
Durability
Nominal lifetime
0
Environmental
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable height
No
Adjustable spot head
No
Anti-rust anti-dust
Yes
Bi-directional light beams
No
click!FIX mounting
Yes
Day-and-night sensor
No
Defined light beams
No
Dimmable
No
Dimmable with remote control
No
FFP - Frustration-Free Pack
No
Fully weatherproof
Yes
LED integrated
No
Motion and day-and-night sensor
No
Motion sensor
No
Perfectly suited for creating ambience
No
Perfectly suited for horizontal/vertical mounting
Yes
Perfectly suited for orientation lighting
No
Perfectly suited for up/down mounting
No
Perfectly suited for wall and ceiling installation
No
Pivotable head (left-right)
No
Portable
No
Power adapter included
No
Protection sleeve included
No
Remote control included
No
Resistant high-quality material
Yes
Rotates freely in any direction
No
Solar Energy
No
Tiltable head (up-down)
No
UK plug included
No
USB charging
No
Warm White Light
No
Waterproof
Yes
Centrepiece
No
Garden area
Garden and Patio
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
>60
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden and Patio
Style
Classic
Type
Wall Lights
EyeComfort
No
Extra Features
Water Resistant
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514417571
Net weight
0.76 kg
Gross weight
0.89 kg
Height
18.3 cm
Length
18.3 cm
Width
20.3 cm
Material number (12NC)
929003187701
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.76 kg
Height
18 cm
Length
20 cm
Width
17.5 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture
0
Light colour
2700
Fitting/cap
E27
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class I
Light source replaceable
Yes
Other
User manual
No manual available
Dismantling
No dismantle information available