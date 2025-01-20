*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Nightingale Wall Light 35W GU10 No-bulb
This outdoor light is designed around the latest trends and lifestyles to define the ambiance you have always desired.
Product highlights
- No bulb
- Black
- Water Resistant
Modern outdoor lighting
Impressive, bold and minimalist outdoor lighting by Philips. Philips outdoor elegant modern style is the perfect way to grace gardens, pathways and outdoor spaces with light.
Bi-directional light effect
This Philips outdoor luminaire creates the perfect ambience in your garden or terrace with its bi-directional light effect.
IP44 – weatherproof
This Philips outdoor light is especially designed for humid outdoor environments and has been tested rigorously to ensure water resistance. Its IP44 rating means that it has been certified to offer ingress protection against dust and splashing water – perfect for general outdoor use.
No bulb included
This luminaire comes without a bulb, which enables you to chose the light output which is best suited to the room and your personal taste. Chosing a Philips LED bulb will ensure a high quality and long-lasting light output.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Aluminium
Environmental
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
5 year warranty on the LED module
Yes
Adjustable spot head
No
Anti-rust anti-dust
Yes
Bi-directional light beams
No
Fully weatherproof
Yes
LED integrated
No
Motion sensor
No
Solar Energy
No
Centrepiece
No
Garden area
Garden area
Garden and Patio
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden and Patio
Style
Contemporary
Type
Wall Lights
EyeComfort
No
Extra Features
Water Resistant
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8720169266834
Net weight
0.6 kg
Gross weight
0.64 kg
Height
17.8 cm
Length
8.5 cm
Width
10 cm
Material number (12NC)
929003363401
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.6 kg
Height
16 cm
Length
9.6 cm
Width
8 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Mains power
220–240 V
Fixture dimmable
No
Energy class included light source
not applicable
Fitting/cap
GU10
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
35
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class I
Light source replaceable
Yes
Number of light sources
2
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available