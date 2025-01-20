Support
Close up of front of Outdoor luminaires Nightingale Wall Light 35W GU10 No-bulb

Nightingale Wall Light 35W GU10 No-bulb

This outdoor light is designed around the latest trends and lifestyles to define the ambiance you have always desired.

Product highlights

  • No bulb
  • Black
  • Water Resistant
Modern outdoor lighting

Impressive, bold and minimalist outdoor lighting by Philips. Philips outdoor elegant modern style is the perfect way to grace gardens, pathways and outdoor spaces with light.

Bi-directional light effect

This Philips outdoor luminaire creates the perfect ambience in your garden or terrace with its bi-directional light effect.

IP44 – weatherproof

This Philips outdoor light is especially designed for humid outdoor environments and has been tested rigorously to ensure water resistance. Its IP44 rating means that it has been certified to offer ingress protection against dust and splashing water – perfect for general outdoor use.

No bulb included

This luminaire comes without a bulb, which enables you to chose the light output which is best suited to the room and your personal taste. Chosing a Philips LED bulb will ensure a high quality and long-lasting light output.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Aluminium

Environmental

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.

Extra feature/accessory incl.

5 year warranty on the LED module

Yes

Adjustable spot head

No

Anti-rust anti-dust

Yes

Bi-directional light beams

No

Fully weatherproof

Yes

LED integrated

No

Motion sensor

No

Solar Energy

No

Centrepiece

No

Garden area

Garden and Patio

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden and Patio

Style

Contemporary

Type

Wall Lights

EyeComfort

No

Extra Features

Water Resistant

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169266834

Net weight

0.6 kg

Gross weight

0.64 kg

Height

17.8 cm

Length

8.5 cm

Width

10 cm

Material number (12NC)

929003363401

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.6 kg

Height

16 cm

Length

9.6 cm

Width

8 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Mains power

220–240 V

Fixture dimmable

No

Energy class included light source

not applicable

Fitting/cap

GU10

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

35

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class I

Light source replaceable

Yes

Number of light sources

2

Other

User manual

User Manual

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

