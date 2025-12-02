Support
Home office lighting

Home office lighting

When you’ve got just the right light, you can get your work done properly. Let smart light give you the perfect intensity, spread or tone of light to help guide you through your working day, comfortably and productively.

Shop home office lighting
A man sits at a laptop on a desk lit with a smart table lamp and pendant light set to cool white tones.

Stay focused with home office lighting

Smart light is tunable, so it can be set to any tone of white light during the day. Cooler blue tones will help you feel more energised in the morning. Warmer shades will help you wind down as your working day ends.

Shop all home office lighting
A home office space with desk and chair lit by a smart table lamp and pendant light set to warm soft tones.

Get the right light for your office set-up

For optimal comfort and productivity, a mix of desk lamps, floor lamps and ceiling lights will give you the right balance of direct task lighting and indirect diffused light.

How to set up the best lighting for webcam

How to set up the best lighting for webcam

Setting up the best lighting for webcam calls isn't just about looking your best. The right lighting can help illuminate facial expressions, minimise distracting shadows or glare and improve the quality of the video picture.

Explore the best lights for webcam

