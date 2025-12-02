When you’ve got just the right light, you can get your work done properly. Let smart light give you the perfect intensity, spread or tone of light to help guide you through your working day, comfortably and productively.
Stay focused with home office lighting
Smart light is tunable, so it can be set to any tone of white light during the day. Cooler blue tones will help you feel more energised in the morning. Warmer shades will help you wind down as your working day ends.
Get the right light for your office set-up
For optimal comfort and productivity, a mix of desk lamps, floor lamps and ceiling lights will give you the right balance of direct task lighting and indirect diffused light.
Guide to home office smart lighting
How can I use my smart lights to simulate natural light in my office?
How bright should my home office lighting set-up be?
What’s the best home office lighting for computer work?
How to set up the best lighting for webcam
Setting up the best lighting for webcam calls isn't just about looking your best. The right lighting can help illuminate facial expressions, minimise distracting shadows or glare and improve the quality of the video picture.