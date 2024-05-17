If you want to use a Hollywood mirror or a vanity mirror with just one row of bulbs at the top, it is important that you make sure you are using the right light bulbs.

There are four areas to consider when choosing the right vanity light bulb:

Heat: With so many bulbs, you will want to minimise the heat of the light bulb to avoid melting makeup and a sweaty face.

Brightness: A too-bright bulb may be worse than a dim one. You are looking directly into the direction of the light source, so it should be bright enough to see without hurting your eyes.

Colour: Soft white light, just at the start of turning cool, is ideal for makeup. Since natural daylight is the best type of light, a bulb that matches this colour is the best choice.

Energy efficiency: A large vanity mirror with built-in bulbs will, obviously, use more energy than a single lamp.

Again, LED is the clear choice. They won’t emit heat, are easily dimmable, offer a wide range of colors and are more energy efficient especially smart bulbs.