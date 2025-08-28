• This offer is valid while stocks allocated for this promotion last. Once the products are sold out, the offer will automatically end.

• 25% Off Mix and Match: Select two (2) or more products from the Mix and Match range and add them to your basket. The 25% discount will be applied at checkout. This offer is valid for all products purchased on www.philips-hue.com/en-gb, excluding new products and Tento (all variants).

• This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion on philips-hue.com and cannot be combined with other codes.

• In the event of a return, if eligible, the proportional value of the discount will be deducted from the refund amount.

• This offer is subject to stock availability, and all purchases are also governed by the Philips Hue terms of sale.

• Signify Commercial UK LTD reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these terms by republishing them.