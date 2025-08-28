Support
Flash Sale – 25% Off Mix and Match

Terms and conditions

• This offer is valid while stocks allocated for this promotion last. Once the products are sold out, the offer will automatically end.

• 25% Off Mix and Match: Select two (2) or more products from the Mix and Match range and add them to your basket. The 25% discount will be applied at checkout. This offer is valid for all products purchased on www.philips-hue.com/en-gb, excluding new products and Tento (all variants).

• This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion on philips-hue.com and cannot be combined with other codes.

• In the event of a return, if eligible, the proportional value of the discount will be deducted from the refund amount.

• This offer is subject to stock availability, and all purchases are also governed by the Philips Hue terms of sale.

• Signify Commercial UK LTD reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these terms by republishing them.                                                                                                    

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

