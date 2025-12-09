Can you cut LED strip lights?

1. Bending an LED strip directly

The simplest technique is to bend your LED strip directly, but it's important to only bend on the designated cut lines to avoid damaging the strip light. Philips Hue lightstrips provide clear cut lines to help you do this.

2. Using a connector to bend your LED strip 90 degrees

If you want your strip light to go around a right-angle corner, such as along the corner of a work surface or in line with the stairs, using a corner connector is the best approach. Corner connectors are L-shaped and allow you to easily connect two pieces of LED strips. They give a better overall finish compared to trying to bend strip lights around right-angle corners directly.