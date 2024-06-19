Understanding track lighting

Custom track lighting kits

Perifo track lighting is modular in design, meaning that it's made up of building blocks. Create a custom look by building your own smart track lighting kit, based on the shape you want. 

How to build a custom track lighting kit

To use this guide, start by thinking big. Determine the shape of your track lighting and where the power is in your ceiling (or wall!). Then, add the components you need to your cart.

Choose the shape and color

The shape and color determine what you need. Consider the placement of your wiring, and whether you want to install your track lighting on the ceiling or wall.

Add the components

Under each shape is a list of parts you'll need (rails, power supply unit, and connectors). Add those to your cart, along with extra rails if you want to extend the length of your track lighting.

Add the lights

Choose from pendants, spotlights, light tubes, and light bars. How many you can add depends on the length of your track lighting and the total wattage of the lights.

Choose the shape

You can create any shape you like, but here are the most common configurations. Find a shape that works in your room, see which components you need, and then create your own custom track lighting kit.

Want to go bigger? Use a straight connector in any configuration to connect additional rails.

Straight track lighting

Ceiling - Wired at end of track

Ceiling - Wired in center of track

Wall — Plugged in

L-shaped track lighting

Ceiling - Wired at end of track

Ceiling - Wired at end of track

Wall — Plugged in

Wall — Plugged in

Ceiling - Wired in center of track

Ceiling - Wired in center of track

U-shaped track lighting

U-shape - Ceiling - Wired at end of track

U-shape - Ceiling - Wired at end of track

U-shape - Ceiling - Wired in center of track

Other track lighting shapes

T-shape - Ceiling - Wired at end of track

Straight - Wall-to-ceiling - Plugged in

Straight - Ceiling-to-wall- Wired at end of track

V-shape - Ceiling – Wired at end of track

Choose the track lights

The number and type of track lights for your custom track lighting kit depends on two things: 1) the available space on the rails and 2) the total wattage of the lights, which can go up to 100 W. Pick the lights you want, and then add up their length (don't forget to account for connectors and PSUs!) and wattage to see which ones will fit on your configuration.

Black track lighting

Perifo cylinder spotlight

Perifo cylinder spotlight

£114.99

Perifo cylinder pendant

Perifo cylinder pendant

£139.99

Exclusive
Perifo linear light bar

Perifo linear light bar

£169.99

Only a few left

Exclusive
Play gradient light tube compact

Play gradient light tube compact

£169.99

Only a few left

Exclusive
Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

£259.99

Only a few left

White track lighting

Perifo cylinder spotlight

Perifo cylinder spotlight

£114.99

Temporarily out of stock

Perifo cylinder pendant

Perifo cylinder pendant

£139.99

Only a few left

Exclusive
Perifo linear light bar

Perifo linear light bar

£169.99

Temporarily out of stock

Exclusive
Play gradient light tube compact

Play gradient light tube compact

£169.99

Only a few left

Exclusive
Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

£259.99

Only a few left

Questions & Answers

Is track lighting good for a kitchen?

Where should I install a track lighting kit?

Are there premade Philips Hue track lighting kits?

Is Perifo a dimmable LED track lighting kit?

How do I know how many rails and connectors I need?

What shapes can I create with Perifo track lighting?

Do I need a Hue Bridge to use Perifo track lighting?

How does Perifo track lighting connect to power?

Where can I install Perifo track lighting?

Where can I put the power supply unit for Perifo track lighting?

Can I use other Philips Hue lights with Perifo track lighting?

Can I mount the ceiling power supply unit on the wall or the wall power supply unit to the ceiling?

Can I create a Perifo setup that has multiple power supply units so that I can power more than 100 W of lights?

Can I make a Perifo track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?

Can I create a ceiling-to-wall set-up with Perifo track lighting?

Do connectors take up space on the rail?

Where should I place the power supply unit in a T-shaped track lighting setup?

Does the flexible connector require any installation, or can I click it into the rails?

Explore Philips Hue track lighting

Browse track lighting kits

Have a standard shape? Browse our premade track lighting kits.

Shop kits

What is track lighting?

Find out everything you need to know about track lighting — and how Perifo can help you become your home's personal lighting designer.

Learn more

Kitchen track lighting

Get inspiration on how to incorporate track lighting into the heart of your home.

Learn more
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