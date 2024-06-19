Perifo track lighting is modular in design, meaning that it's made up of building blocks. Create a custom look by building your own smart track lighting kit, based on the shape you want.
Understanding track lighting
Custom track lighting kits
How to build a custom track lighting kit
To use this guide, start by thinking big. Determine the shape of your track lighting and where the power is in your ceiling (or wall!). Then, add the components you need to your cart.
Choose the shape and color
The shape and color determine what you need. Consider the placement of your wiring, and whether you want to install your track lighting on the ceiling or wall.
Add the components
Under each shape is a list of parts you'll need (rails, power supply unit, and connectors). Add those to your cart, along with extra rails if you want to extend the length of your track lighting.
Add the lights
Choose from pendants, spotlights, light tubes, and light bars. How many you can add depends on the length of your track lighting and the total wattage of the lights.
Choose the shape
You can create any shape you like, but here are the most common configurations. Find a shape that works in your room, see which components you need, and then create your own custom track lighting kit.
Want to go bigger? Use a straight connector in any configuration to connect additional rails.
Straight track lighting
Ceiling - Wired at end of track
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU
Rail: At least 1 rail (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Ceiling - Wired in center of track
Power supply unit: 2-point PSU
Rail: At least 2 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Wall — Plugged in
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU with plug
Rail: At least 1 rail (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
L-shaped track lighting
Ceiling - Wired at end of track
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU
Rail: At least 2 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: internal corner connector
Ceiling - Wired at end of track
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU
Rail: At least 2 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: external corner connector
Wall — Plugged in
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU with plug
Rail: At least 2 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: external corner connector
Wall — Plugged in
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU with plug
Rail: At least 2 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: internal corner connector
Ceiling - Wired in center of track
Power supply unit: 2-point PSU
Rail: At least 3 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: internal corner connector
Ceiling - Wired in center of track
Power supply unit: 2-point PSU
Rail: At least 3 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: external corner connector
U-shaped track lighting
U-shape - Ceiling - Wired at end of track
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU
Rail: At least 3 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: 2 internal corner connectors
U-shape - Ceiling - Wired at end of track
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU
Rail: At least 3 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: 2 external corner connectors
U-shape - Ceiling - Wired in center of track
Power supply unit: 2-point PSU
Rail: At least 4 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: 2 external corner connectors
Other track lighting shapes
T-shape - Ceiling - Wired at end of track
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU
Rail: At least 3 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: 1 T connector
Straight - Wall-to-ceiling - Plugged in
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU with plug
Rail: At least 2 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: 1 flexible connector
Straight - Ceiling-to-wall- Wired at end of track
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU
Rail: At least 2 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: 1 flexible connector
V-shape - Ceiling – Wired at end of track
Power supply unit: 1-point PSU
Rail: At least 2 rails (0.5 m, 1 m, 1.5 m)
Connector: 1 flexible connector
Choose the track lights
The number and type of track lights for your custom track lighting kit depends on two things: 1) the available space on the rails and 2) the total wattage of the lights, which can go up to 100 W. Pick the lights you want, and then add up their length (don't forget to account for connectors and PSUs!) and wattage to see which ones will fit on your configuration.
Perifo linear light bar
£169.99
Play gradient light tube compact
£169.99
Play gradient light tube large
£259.99
Perifo linear light bar
£169.99
Play gradient light tube compact
£169.99
Play gradient light tube large
£259.99
Questions & Answers
Is track lighting good for a kitchen?
Is track lighting good for a kitchen?
Where should I install a track lighting kit?
Where should I install a track lighting kit?
Are there premade Philips Hue track lighting kits?
Are there premade Philips Hue track lighting kits?
Is Perifo a dimmable LED track lighting kit?
Is Perifo a dimmable LED track lighting kit?
How do I know how many rails and connectors I need?
How do I know how many rails and connectors I need?
What shapes can I create with Perifo track lighting?
What shapes can I create with Perifo track lighting?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to use Perifo track lighting?
Do I need a Hue Bridge to use Perifo track lighting?
How does Perifo track lighting connect to power?
How does Perifo track lighting connect to power?
Where can I install Perifo track lighting?
Where can I install Perifo track lighting?
Where can I put the power supply unit for Perifo track lighting?
Where can I put the power supply unit for Perifo track lighting?
Can I use other Philips Hue lights with Perifo track lighting?
Can I use other Philips Hue lights with Perifo track lighting?
Can I mount the ceiling power supply unit on the wall or the wall power supply unit to the ceiling?
Can I mount the ceiling power supply unit on the wall or the wall power supply unit to the ceiling?
Can I create a Perifo setup that has multiple power supply units so that I can power more than 100 W of lights?
Can I create a Perifo setup that has multiple power supply units so that I can power more than 100 W of lights?
Can I make a Perifo track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?
Can I make a Perifo track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?
Can I create a ceiling-to-wall set-up with Perifo track lighting?
Can I create a ceiling-to-wall set-up with Perifo track lighting?
Do connectors take up space on the rail?
Do connectors take up space on the rail?
Where should I place the power supply unit in a T-shaped track lighting setup?
Where should I place the power supply unit in a T-shaped track lighting setup?
Does the flexible connector require any installation, or can I click it into the rails?
Does the flexible connector require any installation, or can I click it into the rails?
Explore Philips Hue track lighting
Browse track lighting kits
Have a standard shape? Browse our premade track lighting kits.
What is track lighting?
Find out everything you need to know about track lighting — and how Perifo can help you become your home's personal lighting designer.
Kitchen track lighting
Get inspiration on how to incorporate track lighting into the heart of your home.