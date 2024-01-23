Support
Play gradient light tube large

With a large gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colours to a larger part of your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.

£259.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Blends white and colour light
  • 1840 lumen
  • 29.5 watts
