Philips Hue has a wide variety of home security products. Get the right setup instructions by selecting your product below.
Set-up guide
How to set up smart home security products
Choose your product
Get to know Hue
How Hue works
See the differences between using Philips Hue with Bluetooth or with a Hue Bridge.
What Hue can do
Explore all the benefits of smart lighting, including creating the perfect atmosphere and surround lighting.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.