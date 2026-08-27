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Philips Hue and Sonos

The synergy of light and sound

Welcome to the must-have light and sound experience from two pioneers of smart home technology.
A shared vision for now and a commitment to innovate together into the future.

A man dances to music in his bedroom using Philips Hue lights and Sonos smart speaker

Multi-sensory living

Elevate every day seamlessly

Enjoy a home where your Hue smart lights and Sonos speakers work in perfect harmony to make life at home easier, more enjoyable and more inspirational!

A Sonos smart speaker on a bedside table and synced with Philip Hue lights

Control Sonos speakers with Hue switches

Coming in autumn 2026

Control the music and audio on your Sonos speakers using the Hue Tap Dial Switch or any compatible Hue switch or button. Play, pause, skip tracks, select radio stations and adjust the volume from anywhere in your home. 

Enjoy simple, reliable speaker control – even when your internet is down.

Bridge or Bridge Pro required.

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A Sonos smart speaker on a bedside table and synced with Philip Hue lights

Wake up with light and sound

Get the perfect start to your day, every day, with a wakeup automation that blends crisp, clear sound from Sonos with beautiful immersive light from Hue. 

Bridge or Bridge Pro required.

*Voice control is currently only available in English and French.

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A Sonos smart speaker on a bedside table and synced with Philip Hue lights

Sonos voice control

Just give a simple command to your Sonos device to switch lights on and off, dim or brighten, change their colour, or select a light scene.

Bridge or Bridge Pro required.

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Get Sonos

Explore the range of Sonos speakers and sounds systems to sync with your Hue smart lights.

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A selection of Philips Hue bulbs and accessories including smart buttons and a Hue Bridge

Need help?

We're always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and Sonos, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.

Go to Support
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