Bedroom decorated with string lights above the bed

Decorate with smart light and decorative string lights: Ideas, tips & inspiration

23 January, 2026

Smart decorative lights, such as string lights, bring a warm atmosphere to any environment, turning ordinary areas into inviting spaces where you genuinely want to spend time. With Philips Hue’s range of decorative string lights, LED decorative lights, and smart lamps, you can shape ambiance for any occasion, add depth, and express personality in every corner of your home. From cozy indoor nooks to lively outdoor patios, Hue lights make it easy to create beautiful, adaptive lighting that suits your lifestyle.

Outside of modern home with string lights set to red, white, and blue on patio

Whether you’re exploring indoor decorative lights, outdoor decorative lights, or any type of smart decorative lights, this guide combines inspiration, and practical advice from Philips Hue to help you style your spaces with confidence.

What are decorative string lights (and why they matter)

Decorative string lights are strands of small light sources—typically LEDs—connected along flexible wiring. Their charm comes from soft, focused illumination, creating pockets of glow or even light-curtain effects, rather than flooding a room like ceiling lights do. Philips Hue decorative lights, such as the Festavia collection, offer these benefits while also giving you control over brightness, color, and advanced smart effects.

Outside modern home with string lights above pool

Modern LED decorative lights are highly energy-efficient, long-lasting, and stay cool to the touch. Philips Hue builds on this with smart lighting technologies such as routines, scheduling, AI/IoT automations, and voice assistant integration (Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri), making both indoor and outdoor lighting easier and more intuitive. This combination allows you to elevate your space without major renovation or complex setup.

Types of decorative string lights

Understanding the types of lights available helps you pick the perfect solution:

Micro LED string lights

These thin, flexible lights are ideal for draping across shelves, greenery, or furniture. The OmniGlow micro-LED strip from Philips Hue adds a subtle yet customizable glow to almost any corner.

Globe or Festoon lights

Larger bulbs create a relaxed, festive vibe. Hue Festavia Globe Outdoor string lights bring warmth, depth, and ambiance to patios, pergolas, or indoor living spaces.

An outdoor ceiling area lit with strings of Festavia globe lights shining in pink, yellow, and orange tones of smart light

Gradient or color-capable lights

Smart decorative lights, like those in the Hue Festavia collection, offer dynamic gradient effects, multicolor blends, effect animations, scheduling, app control, and full Hue automation, letting you adapt the ambiance instantly to your mood or activity.

Permanent outdoor decorative lights

Durable, weatherproof, and designed for year-round installation. Hue permanent outdoor strings and spotlights illuminate decks, paths, and fences without concerns about rain or sun exposure.

A string of Festavia permanent lights attached to a balcony ceiling with light pods glowing in pink and purple light

Indoor decorative lighting ideas

Lighting defines the mood of a room. Here’s how Philips Hue indoor products can help:

Build a calming reading nook

Drape Hue Festavia string lights above a bookshelf or along a wall for a warm, diffused glow—perfect for quiet evenings with a book.

Highlight furniture and focal points

To complement string lights, add accent lights for extra sparkle. Try Hue Go portable lights or Hue Play light bars around headboards, mirrors, or shelving units to highlight key pieces.

Layer lights for depth

Place lights behind curtains, along door frames, or strip lights into alcoves. With Philips Hue, you can personalize lighting with smart scenes, adjusting colors and brightness to create calm, focus, or uplifted moods.

Decorative lighting for wellness

Soft decorative lighting can support relaxation rituals. Use warm tones in the evening, or activate calming Hue scenes like Soothing, Warm Glow, or Relax to unwind after a long day.

Circadian lighting with string lights and strip lights

Philips Hue’s dynamic scenes and automated routines let decorative smart lights follow your natural rhythm—cooler tones earlier in the day to support alertness, and warmer tones at night to promote wind-down.

Bedroom decorative string light inspiration

Drape Festavia along a headboard, layer micro LEDs behind sheer curtains, or pair Hue Go with gradient Festavia strands to turn your bedroom into a soft, atmospheric retreat.

Discover more Philips Hue smart decorative lights.

Outdoor decorative lighting ideas

Outdoor lights set the mood for gatherings, quiet evenings, or casual relaxation. With Philips Hue outdoor products, you can achieve year-round ambiance effortlessly:

Define your patio or deck

Wrap Hue Festavia Globe Outdoor string lights around pergolas, posts, or railings to create a well-defined outdoor “room.”

The exterior of a home illuminated with Festavia permanent outdoor lights glowing in multi-colors with a Halloween theme.

Create year-round ambiance

LED outdoor lights stand up to rain, snow, and heat. With smart controls, you can switch from warm whites to seasonal colors and effects, with smart scheduling and automation in the Hue app.

Guide pathways with subtle glow

Use Philips Hue Lily Outdoor spotlights or Festavia permanent outdoor strings to line pathways and garden edges—adding both safety and depth.

Explore Philips Hue smart outdoor decorative lights.

How to choose the right decorative string lights

Length & coverage

Measure your space and add extra strings for draping or layering. Hue Festavia string lights come in a range of lengths.

Power & installation style

Indoor Hue lights plug into standard outlets, while outdoor Festavia strings use weatherproof connectors. Smart Hue products help reduce the need for extra wiring.

Color temperature & mood

Warm white = cozy and calm 
Cool white = crisp and modern 
Color-capable = versatile for holidays, seasons, and personal style

Smart vs traditional

With Philips Hue smart decorative lights, you can automate routines, adjust brightness, use voice control, and integrate with smart home systems like Google Home, Alexa, and Apple Home.

Why smart decorative lights elevate your space

Decorative smart lights make ambiance fully controllable:

  • Automate schedules with Hue Bridge

  • Adjust colors with Hue Dimmer Switch

  • Trigger lights with Hue Motion Sensor 

  • Sync lights with music or TV via Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

Philips Hue smart decorative lights make your home feel intentional, immersive, and always ready for the moment.

The light and soul of the party – globe outdoor string lights

How Philips Hue helps you elevate decorative lighting

Philips Hue Festavia, Hue Go, Hue Play, and outdoor lights combine smart technology with creative flexibility. The Hue app allows you to:

  • Set multicolor gradients and dynamic scenes

  • Schedule warm evening glows

  • Create sensor-triggered automations 

  • Sync lights with entertainment

  • Match brightness to natural daylight

Your lighting becomes intuitive, adaptive, and beautiful—day or night.

Practical tips & safety

  • Check IP ratings on outdoor Hue lights

  • Keep power supplies dry and elevated

  • Use clips or hooks for stability

  • Avoid overloading outlets 

  • Use schedules to save energy

Visit Philips Hue support for guidance

Final thoughts

Decorative lights are a simple yet powerful way to transform any space. Whether indoors or outdoors, using Philips Hue string lights, smart decorative lights, and LED decorative lights allows you to blend style, flexibility, and intelligent features to match every moment—from calm evenings and wellness routines to lively gatherings and festive celebrations.

From Hue Festavia strings and Hue Go accent lights to Hue Lily outdoor spotlights, there is a Hue option for every corner of your home. With scenes such as Candlelight, Arctic Aurora, or Sunset Savannah, you can create immersive atmospheres that feel completely personal.

Decorating with light becomes more than illumination—it becomes an expression of mood, comfort, and creativity that elevates everyday living.

 

 

 

 

 

