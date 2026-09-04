Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 5 m

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Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 5 m
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 5 m

The Liane 360° rope light is where premium design meets smart lighting. Its 360° glow complements and subtly enhances the architectural wall and ceiling lines of your home, creating a refined expression of your personal style. Engineered with OmniGlow technology, Liane delivers an ultra-smooth, uniform line of light that brings depth, warmth, and quiet sophistication to minimalist interiors. Effortlessly transition between crisp true white light for tasks, warm white tones for relaxation, or soft gradients of gentle color to set the mood. Add subtle character to the kitchen and living spaces by running it up walls and along ceiling lines. Mount it over work surfaces and shape the rope light to create a unique sculptural focal point. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalized scenes tailored to the way you live.

  • Uniform 360° white and color light
  • OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
  • Cut-to-fit and mount your way
  • Smart control with Hue app
  • PSU and accessories included

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