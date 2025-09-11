Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

New

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned produce full-spectrum white light—freely adjustable to anywhere between cozy candlelight hues and energizing, crisp white light. Then customize your light even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.

Fitting

Light color

Model

Pack

Shape

Product highlights

  • Up to 1600 lumen
  • Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
  • Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
  • Control using app or voice
  • Easy to install and use
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Durability

  • Number of switch cycles

    50,000

  • Nominal lifetime

    25,000

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

