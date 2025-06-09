Don't be fooled by its small size — this lamp washes the wall with lots of light.
New
Hue Play wall washer
Featuring a wide illumination area and surprisingly compact design, the Play wall washer is the ultimate TV enhancement. ColorCast technology and a sleek aluminum design make it the perfect colorful accent for your home theater (or anywhere else).
Color
Pack
$219.99
Product highlights
- ColorCast technology
- 1035 lumens
- Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
- Matte black
- Aluminium
Brighter, broader, more beautiful
Twice as bright as other wall washers, Play also features ColorCast™ technology for an even wider spread of rich, deeply saturated gradients of color.
Small and sleek
A premium matte aluminum finish and compact design make it a statement piece for your space — without compromising on light.
Made for light syncing
As part of the Play family, it was designed for truly immersive surround lighting experiences.
Questions & answers
What’s the difference between the Hue Play wall washer single pack and 2-pack?
Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Hue Play wall washer?
Where should I install my Hue Play wall washer?
Does my Hue Play wall washer have an on/off switch or a button to control its colors?
What do I need to synchronize the Hue Play wall washer with a TV or PC?
Can I use Hue Play wall washer with other Philips Hue lights?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Plastic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Portable
No
Power adapter included
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Type
Table Lamp
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677590161
Net weight
0.85 kg
Gross weight
1.12 kg
Height
141 mm
Length
185 mm
Width
145 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003837901
Product dimensions and weight
Cable length
2,000
Height
6.2 inch
Length
3.6 inch
Width
3.0 inch
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,035 lm
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Mains power
110-240 V
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class II
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.