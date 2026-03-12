Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch
Current price is $109.99
Current price is $109.99
About the Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch
Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.
- Shines a single color of light at once
- Power supply unit included
- Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
- 2 m, extendable up 10 m
- Up to 1700 lumens
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677555313
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Silicone
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 5% <H<95% (non condensing)
- Operational temperature
- -20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Color changing (LED)
- Yes
- Diffused light effect
- No
- Dimmable
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Guarantee
- 2 years
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- >80
- Color temperature
- 2000-6500 K
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- Yes
- Input Voltage
- 100V-240V
- Length
- 78-3/4 inch
- Max. standby power
- 0.5 W
- Wattage
- 11.5 W
Miscellaneous
- Type
- Light Strips
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677555313
- Net weight
- 0.33 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.42 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 75 mm
- Width
- 140 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929002269107
Packaging information
- EAN
- 046677555313
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.50 W
- Power
- 11.5 W
Product dimensions and weight
- Net weight
- 0.337 kg
- Net weight
- 0.743 lb
- Overall height
- 1/4 inch
- Overall length
- 78-3/4 inch
- Overall width
- 5/8 inch
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,700
- Lifetime
- 25,000 h
- Mains power
- 100-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 1,140
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 10.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- iOS, Android
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
FAQs
Can I use the lightstrip extension with older generations of lightstrips?
The lightstrip extension is only compatible with the Lightstrip Plus V4.
Do I need additional products to use the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
No. You can control the Hue indoor lightstrip with the Hue app, or add it to a Philips Hue setup with a Hue Bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
How do I mount the Lightstrip Plus?
To install your LED strip lights, just stick the flexible LED strip to a flat, solid surface using the 3M adhesive backing.
How long is the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
The Hue Lightstrip Plus is two meters (6.6 feet) long. You can extend your lightstrip with one-meter (3.3 ft) lightstrip plus extensions (sold separately) to a maximum length of 10 m (32 ft).
Can I cut the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Yes. You can cut the Hue Lightstrip Plus to size — the lightstrip is marked where you can safely make a cut every 33 cm. Use the included connector piece to make the lightstrip longer again after cutting.