Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Flexible LED lightstrip, linear shape, emitting a pinkish-purple light, with a smooth, glossy finish and visible small LEDs.
Item no longer available

About the Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.

  • Shines a single color of light at once
  • Power supply unit included
  • Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
  • 2 m, extendable up 10 m
  • Up to 1700 lumens

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

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