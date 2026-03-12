Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

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Close up of front of Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)
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About the Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

This wall track lighting kit in black includes two cylinder spotlights, three 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create an L shape that turns to the left.

  • 2 spots, 490 lm @2700k each
  • Takes up 10.6 wattage from power supply unit
  • 80 inch x 40.6 inch
  • Designed for walls
  • Includes everything you need

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127.9 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$857.91

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Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

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88.3 inch x 80 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

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88.3 inch x 80 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

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88.3 inch x 80 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$1000.89

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