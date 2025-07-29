*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lily Outdoor spot light
This Lily spot light 3-pack lets you highlight your favorite outdoor features, create interesting shadows, and more. Simply connect the smart outdoor spotlights into any standard wall socket using the included low-voltage power supply to get millions of shades of white or color light in your yard.
Current price is $339.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Aluminium