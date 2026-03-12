Lucca Outdoor wall light

$114.99

New
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lucca Outdoor wall light
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Lucca Outdoor wall light

The Lucca wall light, with its contemporary design and black bands, offers a wide distribution of tunable white and color light for your patios and porch. Bring a diffused glow of functional light for outdoor activities or set the light to any color to create a beautiful ambiance for outdoor dining. Control Lucca effortlessly with the Hue app and smart assistants using a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro. Zigbee network connectivity with a Bridge means no unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem. Matter compatibility enables simpler, seamless integration with devices from other brands.

  • Tunable white and color light
  • Includes 806 lumen A19 bulb
  • App and voice control
  • Zigbee and Matter compatible
  • Ideal for entrances and patios

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