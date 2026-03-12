Lucca Outdoor wall light
$114.99
Current price is $114.99
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- 2 Year Warranty
About the Lucca Outdoor wall light
The Lucca wall light, with its contemporary design and black bands, offers a wide distribution of tunable white and color light for your patios and porch. Bring a diffused glow of functional light for outdoor activities or set the light to any color to create a beautiful ambiance for outdoor dining. Control Lucca effortlessly with the Hue app and smart assistants using a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro. Zigbee network connectivity with a Bridge means no unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem. Matter compatibility enables simpler, seamless integration with devices from other brands.
- Tunable white and color light
- Includes 806 lumen A19 bulb
- App and voice control
- Zigbee and Matter compatible
- Ideal for entrances and patios
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677609603
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Aluminium
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Dimmable with Hue app and switch
- Yes
- Fully weatherproof
- No
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- ≥80
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Garden, Patio
- Type
- Wall Lights
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677609603
- Net weight
- 1.6 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.6 kg
- Height
- 265 mm
- Length
- 185 mm
- Width
- 205 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004308701
Product dimensions and weight
- Net weight
- 0.983 kg
- Overall height
- 4-1/2 inch
- Overall length
- 6-3/4 inch
- Overall width
- 7/8 inch
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Light color
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- Range 100 V - 127 V, 50-60 Hz
- Fitting/cap
- E26
- Wattage bulb included
- 7.2
- Maximum wattage replacement bulb
- 9.5
- IP code
- IP44
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 810
- Number of light sources
- 1
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 10.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- Dismantle Instructions
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