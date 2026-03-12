The Lucca wall light, with its contemporary design and black bands, offers a wide distribution of tunable white and color light for your patios and porch. Bring a diffused glow of functional light for outdoor activities or set the light to any color to create a beautiful ambiance for outdoor dining. Control Lucca effortlessly with the Hue app and smart assistants using a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro. Zigbee network connectivity with a Bridge means no unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem. Matter compatibility enables simpler, seamless integration with devices from other brands.

Tunable white and color light

Includes 806 lumen A19 bulb

App and voice control

Zigbee and Matter compatible

Ideal for entrances and patios