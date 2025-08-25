Support
Compare Hue Essential and Hue LED bulbs

Hue Essential

Hue

Lysudbytte

806 lumen
Mulighed for 810, 1100, 1600 lumen

Chromasync™ precision color

Nej
Ja

Lysdæmpning

Low dimming to 2% brightness
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2% brightness

Color temperature range

Essential whites (2200-6500K)
Fuldspektret dagslys (1000-20.000K)

Play light bar extension

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar extension
Extension 1-pak
Integreret LED
Sort
Intelligent lysstyring med Hue Bridge*

489,00 kr.

20% rabat med Bridge!
A60 - E27 pære

Hue White ambiance Filament

A60 - E27 pære
Varm til kølig hvid
Straksbetjening via Bluetooth
Styr med app eller stemme*
Tilføj Hue Bridge for at få mere

269,00 kr.

20% rabat med Bridge!
Kerte - E14 pærer - 2-pak

Hue White and color ambiance

Kerte - E14 pærer - 2-pak
Hvidt og farvet lys
Kan styres via Bluetooth
Styr med app eller stemme*
Tilføj en Hue Bridge for at få alle funktioner

829,00 kr.

A67 - E27 pære - 1600 - 1-pak

Hue White and color ambiance

A67 - E27 pære - 1600 - 1-pak
Op til 1521 lumen*
Hvidt og farvet lys
Kan styres via Bluetooth
Tilføj en Hue Bridge for at få alle funktioner

599,00 kr.

Midlertidigt udsolgt

20% rabat med Bridge!
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Trådløs installation
Batteridrevet
Automatiserer dit lys
Kan placeres hvor som helst

339,00 kr.

20% rabat med Bridge!
Dimmer switch

Hue

Dimmer switch
Trådløs installation
Batteridrevet
Nem adgang til belysningsscener
Brug den som fjernbetjening

169,00 kr.

20% rabat med Bridge!
GU10 - spots - 3-pak

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - spots - 3-pak
Hvidt og farvet lys
Op til 400 lumen
Tilføj en Hue Bridge for at få alle funktioner

1.199,00 kr.

To venner på en sofa under det lyserøde skær fra intelligent Philips Hue belysning.

Get started with smart lighting

It’s the most advanced, intuitive, and fun way to light your home inside and out. Create your setup from a selection of smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lights, and accessories. Unlock all the features with a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro smart light hub and set up and control everything via the Hue app. Enjoy automations, sync with TV, gaming, and music, unlock smart home security, away-from-home control, and so much more!

En sammenligning mellem to Hue intelligente pærer - den ene lyser lyserødt, den anden i varmt hvidt lys.

Create the perfect ambiance

With 8 million colors and multiple tones of warm-to-cool white light to choose from, you can create the perfect vibe for everything you do indoors and out. Choose one of our colorful bespoke light scenes (or design you own!), work or relax to the optimal tone of white light, or even make your lights twinkle like the stars for those extra-special moments.

A comparison of two Hue smart lights in a bedroom - one dimmed to a cozy 2% of total brightness, the other shining brightly at 100%.

Enjoy effortless dimming

Traditional bulbs need a special dimmer switch that wires into your home’s electricity. With smart lights, dimming is built in — the Hue app, smart switches, and even your voice can dim your lights instantly and smoothly to low levels.

New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems.

Get it all with a Bridge

The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants, and many clever automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that unlocks more features, supports more lights, and is faster.

*Når en pære viser "Op til" et vist antal lumen i dens specifikationer, er det pærens maksimale lysudbytte, der vises. Det viser, hvor kraftigt pæren kan lyse ved 2700 K (hvide pærer) eller 4000 K (White Ambiance- eller Hue White and Color Ambiance-pærer). Få mere at vide om lysstyrke

