home office lighting

A guide to home office lighting

17 February 2026

Working from home changes how your space needs to perform. Your home office is no longer just a desk and a chair — it’s where you concentrate, create, meet and switch between tasks throughout the day. Home office lighting plays a crucial role in how well you do all of that.

The right lighting setup helps you stay focused longer, reduces eye strain, supports video calls and makes your workspace feel intentional rather than improvised. In this guide, you'll find practical advice on using smart lighting for a home office, from desk lighting ideas to full-room setups — plus how smart lighting from Philips Hue can adapt with you as your workday changes.

Why home office lighting matters more than you think

Lighting affects more than visibility. It shapes how alert you feel, how long you can concentrate, and how comfortable your eyes remain after hours spent in front of a screen.

A man with glasses sits at a laptop, intently working, surrounded by a smart pendant and a smart table lamp.

Effective lighting for a home office should:

  • Reduce glare and harsh contrasts
  • Support extended periods of screen use
  • Help separate work time from personal time
  • Improve how you appear on video calls

Brightness alone isn’t the goal. Balance is.

Start with your space and natural light

Observe how daylight moves through your room

Before adding lights, look at what you already have. Notice where windows are, how light shifts during the day and where reflections appear on your screen. Position your desk so daylight comes from the side rather than directly in front of or behind you.

If glare becomes an issue, net curtains or adjustable blinds can soften incoming light without blocking it completely.

Use artificial light to complement daylight

Natural light changes constantly. Smart lighting helps maintain visual consistency in your workspace, filling in shadows as daylight diminishes and minimising contrast when the sun is too bright.

Natural & ambient lights for your home office

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Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

$249.95

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Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

$169.95

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Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

$299.95

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OmniGlow strip light 5m

OmniGlow strip light 5m

$414.95

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Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

$274.95

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Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

$429.95

Explore the Hue smart lights collection

 

 

Layered lighting creates a better home office.

The most comfortable home office lighting arrangements rely on layers. Each layer serves a purpose.

Ambient lighting for overall comfort

Ambient light fills the room and prevents harsh contrasts. Indirect lighting — like smart floor lamps or wall-wash light — makes your workspace feel calmer and more balanced.

Smart ambient lighting lets you fine-tune brightness without overpowering your desk area.

Task lighting for precision and focus

Task lighting is essential for detailed work. A desk lamp provides focused illumination exactly where you need it, without lighting the entire room.

Place your smart desk lamp on the opposite side of your dominant hand to avoid shadows. Adjustable brightness and colour temperature are especially helpful when switching between reading, writing and screen work.

Task & desk lighting products

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Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

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Discover the Hue smart table lamps collection

 

 

Desk lighting tips to reduce eye strain

Avoid high contrast around your screen

When your screen is the brightest object in the room, your eyes constantly adjust. This leads to fatigue faster than most people realise.

Bias lighting — soft light behind the screen — reduces contrast and keeps your eyes more relaxed.

Use indirect light behind monitors and shelves

Strip lights behind monitors, shelves or desks add depth and help define your workspace, especially in shared or multi-use rooms.

Bias lighting & visual comfort products

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Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply

Lightstrip Outdoor 2 meter with 40W Power Supply

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Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

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Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets

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Flux outdoor strip light 5m

Flux outdoor strip light 5m

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Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

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Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

$574.95

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Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

Hue Solo lightstrip 3 metre

$114.95

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Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre

$169.95

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Philips Hue Play gradient strip light brackets

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light brackets

$39.95

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Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 85"

$299.95

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Hue Flux connector 4-pack

Hue Flux connector 4-pack

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Shop the Hue LED strip lights 

 

 

Lighting for home office video calls

Video calls are now part of everyday life. Lighting affects how professional, clear and approachable you appear on screen.

A man on a video call using an optimal laptop lighting setup

Light your face from the front or side

Avoid harsh overhead lighting that creates shadows. A soft lamp placed slightly in front of you — or diffused ambient light — gives a natural, even look.

Add background lighting to create depth

Adding subtle lighting behind you prevents a flat look and visual separation, making your background feel intentional rather than accidental.

Video call lighting fittings

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Iris copper special edition

Iris copper special edition

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Play light bar single pack

Play light bar single pack

$149.95

 

 

How smart lighting adapts to your working day

Workdays aren’t static. You move between deep focus, collaboration, creative thinking and winding down.

A woman sits at a laptop in her home office, drinking coffee.

Smart lighting allows you to:

  • Adjust brightness and colour temperature throughout the day
  • Create scenes for focus, meetings, or relaxed tasks
  • Define work zones in shared spaces
  • Transition smoothly from work mode to evening mode

Lighting that adapts feels supportive rather than demanding.

Smart controls, light scenes, and daily rhythm

One of the biggest advantages of smart home office lighting is control — not just turning lights on and off, but shaping how light supports your energy and focus throughout the day.

Office with colourful smart lighting on the left and white smart lighting on the right

Lighting scenes that suit your work style

Different tasks benefit from different lighting conditions. Focused work often feels easier under brighter, cooler light, while creative or reflective tasks may benefit from softer tones.

Smart lighting scenes allow you to:

  • Set consistent lighting for focused work sessions
  • Create calmer scenes for reading, thinking or creative tasks
  • Instantly adjust multiple lights together instead of one by one
  • Choose the smart light colours that inspire you personally

This removes friction from your working day and keeps your environment aligned with what you’re doing.

Supporting natural circadian rhythms

Light plays a role in how alert or relaxed you feel. Cooler, brighter lighting in the morning and early afternoon aids concentration, while warmer, softer lighting later in the day encourages a smoother transition out of work mode.

Using lighting that shifts gradually over the course of the day helps your home office feel more in sync with natural rhythms — especially useful when working long hours indoors. 

Hands-free control with voice assistants

Voice control adds convenience, especially during busy moments. Adjusting brightness, changing scenes, or turning lights off at the end of the day without leaving your desk helps maintain focus and flow.

A couple working at a laptop in their kitchen using webcam backlighting

For home offices, this kind of hands-free control feels less like a feature and more like a practical tool that keeps your workspace responsive.

A home office that works with you

Great lighting for a home office doesn’t draw attention to itself. It quietly supports your focus, protects your eyes, and helps your workspace feel purposeful.

By layering ambient, task, and accent lighting — and using smart controls to adapt as your day changes — you create an environment that works as hard as you do.

Pendant and floor lamps for your home office

Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

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Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$499.95

Temporarily out of stock

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Enrave pendant

Enrave pendant

$539.95

Only a few left

Check the Hue smart floor lamps and pendant lights collections

 

 

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