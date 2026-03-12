Festavia curtain lights - 1.35 x 2 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)
Current price is $499.95
Current price is $499.95
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About the Festavia curtain lights - 1.35 x 2 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)
Drape your home in a curtain of magical light! Made for use indoors and out, Festavia curtain lights bring every moment to life with decorative, festive lighting. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light along each string — perfect for every season or mood. Hang them in front of windows, on walls, or above beds. Use them year-round outdoors thanks to their weather-resistant IP54 rating. Adorn facades, patios, and balconies with the glow of curtain lights and personalize every moment with dynamic effects when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge. For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your existing lights, with effortless control and customization via the Hue app and voice assistants. Connect to your existing low-voltage setup with a T-connector (sold separately), or create a new low-voltage system by adding a power supply unit (sold separately).
- 1.35 x 2 m with 250 LEDs
- White and color gradients
- Music sync and dynamic effects
- Low-volt power supply excluded
- Indoor and outdoor use
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103179937
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- Transparent
- Material
- PC, PVC
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 15,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 15,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -20 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- -
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 2
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 12
String light/Lightstrip
- Extendibility
- Yes
- Input Voltage
- 24V
- Length
- 1,350 mm
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Balcony, Bedroom, Garden, Outside, Patio
- Style
- Timeless
Packaging dimensions & weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103179937
- Net weight
- 0.66 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.95 kg
- Height
- 156 mm
- Length
- 114 mm
- Width
- 226 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004456604
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 13.9
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 0.016
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 5,850
- Overall height
- 2,000 mm
- Overall length
- 5,850 mm
- Cable length to first LED
- 4,500 mm
- String light length
- 1,350 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 200
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Gradient coloured light (RGBIC)
- Mains power
- 24 V
- IP code
- IP54
- Class of protection
- Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
- Light source replaceable
- Yes
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 150
- Led light spacing
- 150 mm
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- No
- Mounting options
- Wall, Window
The bulb
- Form factor
- Curtain
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Not applicable
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available