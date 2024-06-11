Light Bulb Sizes: A Guide to Choosing the Right Bulb

All light bulb caps and base fittings are labelled with a code consisting of letters and numbers. Before buying a new bulb, look at the existing bulb in the light fitting to ensure you purchase the right size and type of bulb for your specific need.

The first letter of the code tells you the base or cap type of the bulb - for example, Bayonet Cap or Edison Screw Base.

The numbers (in millimeters) tell you the diameter of the base, or the distance between the pins - for example B22, E27 or GU10

Tip: It is important to note whether your light fitting takes screw or bayonet type bulbs, as these are not interchangeable.

B22 Bayonet Bulbs

This is one of the most common bases for 'Type A light bulbs' in the U.K. A bayonet fitting bulb has 2 pins that stick out of the side, and has a base diameter of 22 mm.

If you have bayonet light fittings and want smart bulbs that can change colour temperature, then the B22 bulb from Philips Hue is a good option. This bulb gives you both warm white and coloured light, is dimmable, and can be controlled with the Hue app or voice-activated platforms. This bulb is equivalent to 60W; they’re predicted to last 25,000 hours and guaranteed for two years. The lumen output is 806lm @4,000 K. The same bulb is also available in plain white.