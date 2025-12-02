Support
Home office lighting

Home office lighting

When you’ve got just the right light, you can get your work done right. Let smart light give you the perfect intensity, spread, or tone of light to help guide you through your working day, comfortably and productively.

Shop home office lighting
A man sits at a laptop on a desk lit with a smart table lamp and pendant light set to cool white tones.

Stay focused with home office lighting

Smart light is tunable, so it can be set to any tone of white light during the day. Cooler blue tones will help you feel more energized in the morning. Warmer shades will help you wind down as your working day ends.

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$399.99

New
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$399.99

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$269.99

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$69.99

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Warm white light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$54.99

$20.00

Create a starter kit
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$34.99

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White and color ambiance

A21 - E26 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$74.99

Create a starter kit
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$69.99

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included

$249.99

Create a starter kit
Candle - E12 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$134.99

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white

$199.99

Temporarily out of stock

Solo lightstrip 10 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 10 feet

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 ft

$99.99

Smart button

Smart Button

Smart button

Battery Powered
45 mm
Matt design
Attach magnetically or with mount

$39.99

Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$319.99

Shop all home office lighting
A home office space with desk and chair lit by a smart table lamp and pendant light set to warm soft tones.

Get the right light for your office setup

For optimal comfort and productivity, a mix of desk lamps, floor lamps, and ceiling lights will give you the right balance of direct task lighting and indirect diffused light.

Best home office lighting products

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Go portable accent light

Hue White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$109.99

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Hue White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Up to 806 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$199.99

Temporarily out of stock

Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$69.99

Centris 4-spot ceiling light

Hue White and color ambiance

Centris 4-spot ceiling light

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$634.99

Temporarily out of stock

Candle - E12 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

Shop all home office lights

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.

image by smarthomers containing table, laptop, light, purple, room

@smarthomers

image by anonymous containing Computer, Table, Personal computer, Furniture, Property

@thesetuptoday

image by adamleonpeters containing Plant, Output device, Interior design, Table, Television set

@adamleonpeters

image by anonymous containing Table, Computer desk, Purple, Personal computer, Desk

@brynefallmusic

image by anonymous containing Computer, Table, Furniture, Property, Output device

@logicoder1

image by anonymous containing Computer, Table, Personal computer, Furniture, Computer desk

@apextyper

image by mac_n_ipad_setup containing Computer, Table, Personal computer, Computer desk, Property

@mac_n_ipad_setup

image by idolart containing Computer, Property, Furniture, Output device, Personal computer

@idolart

image by anonymous containing Table, Furniture, Computer keyboard, Desk, Interior design

@noixdecitron

image by noixdecitron containing guitar, table, office, room, wall

@noixdecitron

Guide to home office smart lighting

How can I use my smart lights to simulate natural light in my office?

How bright should my home office lighting setup be?

What’s the best home office lighting for computer work?

More smart home office lighting ideas

How to set up the best lighting for webcam

How to set up the best lighting for webcam

Setting up the best lighting for webcam calls isn’t just about looking your best. The right lighting can help illuminate facial expressions, minimize distracting shadows or glare, and improve the quality of the video picture.

Explore best lights for webcam

