Sync your lights for the ultimate gaming experience

Don’t just explore your character’s world, enter it. When you sync your Philips Hue lights to your media, you transform your gaming into fully immersive experiences like never before. How you do it depends on whether you’re a console gamer or a PC gamer.​

Superior light syncing for your gaming

Enter your character’s world and transform your gaming into fully immersive experiences like never before.

1-to-1 color matching

Instant analysis of the entire screen generates ultra-accurate color for every moment.

Lightning-fast response

The Bridge doesn’t use Wi-Fi to communicate with your lights, so there’s no lag.

Sync up to 10 lights

Position them in a virtual room in the Hue app to correspond to their real-life location.

Customize the experience

Adjust the intensity and brightness of your lights.

Start syncing your gaming lights

For console gamers : HDMI sync box 8K

Sync your lights to what’s playing on your screen with up to four HDMI devices at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Explore Hue sync box 8K
For PC gamers: Hue Sync desktop app

The Hue Sync app brings surround lighting to your gaming setup. It’s free to download for both Mac OS and Windows.

macOS Monterey and up

Windows 10 and up

Hue Sync is only available to download on desktop

Which gaming sync solution is best for you?

 

 

HDMI sync box 8k

PC sync app

Supports console gaming

Suppots PC gaming

Certified HDMI 2.1

Depends on your PC

Supports eARC

Screen refresh rate

8k 60Hz, 4k 120Hz, 4K 60Hz
Any refresh rate supported by your PC

Works with

All TV's
All PC's*

Syncs HDMI-connected content

Works with Corsair/Razer

* MacOS Big Sur and up, Windows 10 and up

Surround lighting essentials for more gaming

Two play wall washer lamps placed each side of TV and glowing in vibrant green and blue smart light.

Hue color ambient lights

Create an immersive surround lighting experience that syncs with the colors on your screen. Link up to 10 Hue lights with a full range of vibrant colors.

The Hue sync box 8K sits on a console table next to a TV screen in a living room.

Hue lightstrips

Elevate your gaming sessions by lighting up the edges of the back of your TV or PC monitor with Hue lightstrips.

The Hue Bridge device hangs on a blue-colored wall.

Hue Bridge

To sync your Hue lights with your gaming, a Hue Bridge is required. It unlocks the full potential of your Philips Hue system with automations, smart control, and much more.

What you need to improve your gaming experience​

A Signe gradient floor lamp shining pink and purple smart light against a wall.

Signe lamp

Tall and slender, these floor and table lamps wash the wall with colorful light. Place it next to your gaming setup for the best effects!

Shop Signe
Two Play light bars placed each side of a TV screen glowing in pink smart light.

Play light bars

Lay them down or stand them up. No matter how you position them, Play light bars are the perfect addition to your entertainment area.

Shop light bars
Two play wall washer lights placed each side of TV and glowing in vibrant pink and blue smart light.

Play wall washer

Featuring a wide illumination area and surprisingly compact design, the Play wall washer is the ultimate TV enhancement. ColorCast™ technology and a sleek aluminum design make it the perfect colorful accent for your home theater (or anywhere else).

Shop wall washer

How to sync lights with your gaming

Sync your gaming room screens

Elevate your lighting

Get to know Hue Entertainment

Need to know more about syncing your smart lights? We’ll point you in the right direction.

Hue Entertainment

Sync with home theater

