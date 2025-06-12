Sync lights with TV

Support

Superior TV light syncing

They dim, then brighten. They morph from red to teal to pink and beyond — all in perfect sync with the screen.

 

 

1-to-1 color matching

Instant analysis of the entire screen generates ultra-accurate color scripts.

Lightning-fast response

The lights communicate over a network independent from your Wi-Fi, so there’s no lag.

Up to 10 lights

Position them in a virtual room in the Hue app to correspond to their real-life location.

Customize the experience

Adjust the intensity and brightness of your lights for a personalized experience.

How will you sync?

There are a few ways Hue translates the content on your TV into instructions for your lights. Pick the one that fits your setup best.

 

 

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K on a white background

Sync box 4K

For 4K TVs

The original sync  box,supporting up to 4K at 60 Hz.
Features four HDMI ports for your choice of media: set-top boxes, streaming sticks, and more.

Close up of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Sync box 8K

For 8K TVs

Get the highest-quality picture with the highest-quality light experience. Supports 8K at 60 Hz.

TV displaying the Hue Sync TV app with TV backlighting

Sync TV app

For Samsung and LG TVs

Compatible with the latest Samsung and LG models, this native TV app syncs your lights to any content on the screen, including built-in smart TV apps.

Explore Sync TV app

 

 

Compare sync options

What else you need to sync

These are the essentials to get started.

Bridge

Bridge

Besides enabling Hue Sync, this smart hub unlocks access to all our advanced features.

Hue app

Hue app

No matter how you choose to sync, you’ll use the Hue app to set it up.

Color-capable lights

Color-capable lights

Use up to 10 White and color ambiance lights, including lightstrips, lamps, and more.

Best for TV backlighting

Our two stars of the surround lighting show.

Play gradient lightstrip attached to the back of a TV for TV backlighting

Play lightstrip

Designed specially for behind the screen, this lightstrip comes in three sizes: for 55-, 65-, and 75-inch TVs.

Two play wall washer lights placed each side of TV and glowing in vibrant pink and blue smart light.

Play wall washer

Twice as bright as other wall washers. ColorCast™ technology. Rich, saturated colors.

Best for surround lighting

Make it a whole-room experience. The more lights, the better (of course).

A Play light tube gradient placed below a TV screen glowing in pink, purple, and yellow light.

Play light tube

Lay this gradient of colorful light right below the screen to complete the TV backlighting effect.

Two Play light bars placed each side of a TV screen glowing in pink smart light.

Play light bars

Stand them up, lay them flat, mount them to whatever you want.

A Signe gradient floor lamp shining pink and purple smart light against a wall.

Signe gradient floor lamp

Subtle design, slim form, and a show-stopping gradient of light.

Compare light sync options

Sync box 4K

Sync box 8k

Sync TV app

Supports 4K

Supports 8K

Supports HDMI 2.1

Supports eARC

Screen refresh rate

4K at 60 Hz, 1440p at 120 Hz
8K at 60 Hz, 4K at 120 Hz
8K at 60 Hz , 4K at 60 Hz, 4K at 120 Hz, 1440p at 120 Hz

Works with

All TVs up to 4K
All TVs
Compatible Samsung & LG TVs*

Syncs HDMI-connected content

Syncs content on smart TV apps

*Available on 2022 and newer Samsung QLED TVs (Q60 or higher) and 2024 and newer LG TV models with webOS24 or higher. Learn more

Available on 2022 and newer Samsung QLED TVs in the Q60 or higher range.

Available on 2024 and newer LG TV models, with webOS24 or higher.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs).

