Every day has the potential to be great — and it all starts with a good night’s sleep and a calm wake up. Set yourself up for the day with specially designed smart lighting for health and wellbeing.
Sleep and wake-up lighting
The perfect light for bedside...
The Twilight sleep and wake-up light features ColorCast technology, science-backed scenes, and two individually controllable lights. Wake up, wind down, and recharge!
- Wake up refreshed
- Fall asleep peacefully
- Exclusive gradient ColorCast technology
...and the rest of your bedroom
Light up dark corners
Signe gradient floor and table lamps feature a subtle, slender design but offer a blend of brilliant color. The result? A subtle accent for your space that transforms into a statement piece with a tap in the app.
Add accent lights
With its flexible and extendable design, the ambiance gradient lightstrip can accent even the most hidden parts of your room with color. Run it underneath the bed or behind a dresser to complete your custom sunrise.
Sleep tight
Blue light suppresses the sleep hormone melatonin, so our Go to sleep automation purposefully excludes it.1 When activated — either automatically or with the push of a button — your bedroom lights transition to warm, red-toned hues and then dim until off
Wake right
Gently brightening light can help you wake up feeling more refreshed — so our Wake up automation does just that.2 Customize your wake-up lighting to include the beautiful colors of the sunrise or warm golden light.
Simulate the light of sunrise
No matter what time you need to wake up, you can schedule the sun to rise at your convenience.
Questions & answers
