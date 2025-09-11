*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo ceiling 90 W 1-point power supply unit
This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Product highlights
- Designed for ceiling
- Connects to end of rail
- Wires into electricity
- Includes electrical box cover
- Powers up to 90 watts
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic