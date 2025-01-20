Support
Installed behind light switches, the Philips Hue wall switch module lets you use existing switches with your Philips Hue smart lights. Your lights always stay powered on and reachable — and you can even use the switch to set multiple scenes on an individual light or in a Room or Zone.

Product highlights
  • Works with all Hue lights
  • Philips Hue Bridge required
Never let your smart lights become “unreachable” when someone uses the standard light switch to turn off the lights. With the wall switch module, your lights are always connected to power.

Use your existing light switch to control the smart lights in a Room or Zone. Simply set up the wall switch module with the lights you’d like it to control in the Hue app.

Use your switch to set up to three different light scenes — just toggle the switch on and off to cycle through the scenes you choose.

The Philips Hue wall switch module requires a Hue Bridge (sold separately). The Hue Bridge also allows you to add up to 50 lights and 12 accessories throughout your entire home, create timers and routines, and control your lights from anywhere — inside or outside your home — with the Hue app.

