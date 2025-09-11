*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Attract Hue WACA NAM
With its glass shade and unique light effect that casts a subtle arc of colorful light against the wall, the Attract outdoor wall lantern is a traditional yet modern addition to your porch, yard, or front walkway.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- Millions of colors
- Black
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
High-quality aluminum and superior synthetics
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using the highest quality materials to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions as well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Decorate for the holidays with light
Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.
Come home to a house filled with light
Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.
Weatherproof outdoor light fixture
The smart light fixture is designed especially for outdoor use and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure that it can withstand all weather. It is UL Wet Location rated, meaning that it will hold up against even the worst rainstorms.
Light guide for focused illumination
Get directional yet diffused lighting with outdoor fixtures that feature a light guide, a textured tube inside the fixture which casts an arc of colorful light against your wall.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal
Glass